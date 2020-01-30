Actor Victor Olaotan Solicits Funds As Health Deteriorates

Nollywood practitioners have taken to the social media community to solicit funds for the lead character of the popular Soap opera, Tinsel, Victor Olaotan, who has been off the scene for a while.

Concise News reports that Olaotan was in 2016 involved in a car crash on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and was placed in a medically induced coma as he was treated for months.

He has been facing the possibility of his two legs being amputated to save his life and his family has been treating him as best as they could in the past few years.

A new post by actor Seun Ajayi reveals Olaotan’s health is deteriorating as he is now in need of two hundred and fifty thousand dollars to get quality treatment outside the country.

Recall that Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola, in 2018, promised to take care of Olaotan’s hospital bills.

Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo made this known on social media network, Instagram.

Giving an update on the donation, RMD wrote on Instagram: “So, a few days ago, I reached out to @femiotedola asking for help for my friend and brother Victor and just this morning, Femi calls to tell me that he would take care of ALL of Victor’s bills.

According to Ajayi, the surgery was done after Otedola paid the bills, but he has a $250k bill for recovery and after care.