2022 W/Cup: Super Eagles Still Work In Progress – Ex-Nigerian Star Admits

The present crop of Super Eagles have a long way to go as there are no small teams in Africa, according to former Nigeria international Christian Obodo.

Concise News reports that Obodo believes the Eagles under Gernot Rohr is still a work in progress as he urged them to stay focused to make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria are in Group C of the third round of the 2022 World Cup qualification series for Africa alongside Cape Verde, Liberia and the Central African Republic (CAR).

However, Obodo, admits it would not be an easy task for the West Africans to scale through to the final round of qualifiers for the competition.

“The draw will always present its challenges but the most important thing is that players we have now and Coaches aren’t doing badly; our team is good,” Obodo told Brila Fm.

“Every team in Africa is improving, we may not be the same Super Eagles from years ago, that could defeat teams with 5-0, 4-0 scorelines, but this team is growing and I believe in them.”

The former Udinese man, therefore, called on Nigerians to support the team as they begin their quest for a place at the global soccer fiesta billed for the Asian nation.

“They can do better though, we need to support them and give them the confidence they need, and we will always back them with prayers,” he noted.