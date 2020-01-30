2022 W/Cup: Nigeria Won’t Underrate Any Team, Eagles Coach Assures

Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu has assured that Nigeria will not underrate any team as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The three-time African champions are in Group C of third round of qualifiers for the competition billed for Qatar alongside Liberia, Cape Verde and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Agu, has, however, said despite the relatively easy group, Gernot Rohr’s boys will not be overconfident facing any of them, assuring that the team will prepare well for every match.

“There is nobody you can count out; you just have to take each game as it comes and you make sure that you give your best and that’s precisely what we are going to do,” he told Brila FM.

“Because the moment you start underrating a team or ruling out a country, that might lead to something else. We don’t want to do that and we will never go that way.”

Eagles Not Yet Super

Meanwhile, the present crop of Super Eagles have a long way to go as there are no small teams in Africa, according to former Nigeria international Christian Obodo.

Obodo believes the Eagles under Gernot Rohr are still a work in progress as he urged them to stay focused to make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He admits it would not be an easy task for the West Africans to scale through to the final round of qualifiers for the competition.

“The draw will always present its challenges but the most important thing is that players we have now and Coaches aren’t doing badly; our team is good,” Obodo told Brila Fm.

“Every team in Africa is improving, we may not be the same Super Eagles from years ago, that could defeat teams with 5-0, 4-0 scorelines, but this team is growing and I believe in them.”