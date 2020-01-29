Why Amuneke Should Replace Rohr As Eagles Coach – Ex-International

Emmanuel Amuneke’s experience makes him fit to take over the coaching job of the Super Eagles, according to ex-international Etim Esin.

Concise News reports that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Eagles coach Gernot Rohr are still in contract talks with the tactician’s present deal elapsing in June 2020.

Etim, has, however, called on the NFF to hand over the job to Amuneke, a former international, saying the ex-Barcelona man is qualified for the task.

“I am 100% in support of what he (Chief Odegbami) is saying,” Esin told the Vanguard. “Look at someone like Emmanuel Amuneke. Was Guardiola not his teammate at Barcelona? Just give him the platform and don’t limit his ability, don’t try to cage him and give him a free hand.”

According to him, “If Amuneke comes out, with his wealth of experience and knowledge of the game, he would not want anybody to dictate for him.

“Would you give him a free hand like you are giving Rohr? Will they want to select the team for him? No way! It should not be. You are the NFF chairman and I am the coach, you gave me a job, I select my team.

“If I don’t deliver, I quit. You shouldn’t have any business with my team. Until that aspect is corrected, we are still very far because of interests from interest groups.”

Amuneke, 49, led Tanzania to their first-ever AFCON finals (in 40 years) in 2019 and won the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.