What God Told Me About Davido, Chioma – Popular Lagos Pastor

Apostle Chris Omashola of the Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lagos, Nigeria has claimed that God told him that Chioma Rowland is musician, David Adeleke (Davido’s) “heaven-ordained wife”.

Concise News reports that the Lekki-based pastor, who became famous when clips of his sexual encounter with a lady leaked online few years back, therefore advised ‘haters’ to desist from peddling rumours of break-up against the celebrity lovers.

He wrote on his known Twitter handle on Wednesday morning: “God told me #Chioma is #Davido’s Heaven Ordained Wife, Haters are only wasting their time. For what God has joined together no Man can put asunder. However, I support their union, they have my prayers & no weapon fashioned against their union shall Prosper in Jesus Name. Mark10v9”

Although, Davido, 27 has other children with other women, he welcomed a child with Chioma last year and the duo are expected to officially get married this year.