Home » What God Told Me About Davido, Chioma – Popular Lagos Pastor

What God Told Me About Davido, Chioma – Popular Lagos Pastor

By - 10 minutes ago on January 29, 2020
What God Told Me About Davido, Chioma - Popular Lagos Pastor

Chioma and Davido (source: Instagram)

Apostle Chris Omashola of the Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lagos, Nigeria has claimed that God told him that Chioma Rowland is musician, David Adeleke (Davido’s) “heaven-ordained wife”.

Concise News reports that the Lekki-based pastor, who became famous when clips of his sexual encounter with a lady leaked online few years back, therefore advised ‘haters’ to desist from peddling rumours of break-up against the celebrity lovers.

He wrote on his known Twitter handle on Wednesday morning: “God told me #Chioma is #Davido’s Heaven Ordained Wife, Haters are only wasting their time. For what God has joined together no Man can put asunder. However, I support their union, they have my prayers & no weapon fashioned against their union shall Prosper in Jesus Name. Mark10v9”

Although, Davido, 27 has other children with other women, he welcomed a child with Chioma last year and the duo are expected to officially get married this year.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.