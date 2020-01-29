Home » Toyin Abraham Speaks On Judgement Based On Past Experiences

Toyin Abraham Speaks On Judgement Based On Past Experiences

By - 52 minutes ago on January 29, 2020

Toyin Abraham (source: Instagram)

Award-winning Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has admonished critics not to judge people by their past experiences, but rather  help them grow.

Abraham who was known to be a drug addict some years back, in a social media post said everyone has shady pasts, but intensity varies.

“Everyone has a past, some more intense than others. Stop using their past to judge them. Everyone has done something they are not proud of. So when people want to change, support them and help them grow. Stop judging,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

👌

A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham) on

Recall that she was previously married to actor Niyi Johnson and separated in 2016, over alleged infidelity on her part.

But speaking on what led to the crash of their marriage, Toyin said : “I would not blame anybody because it takes two to tango. I had my faults, he has his faults too. I think we both brought our negativity into the marriage and it just didn’t work.”

The actress, in 2019 got engaged to a colleague in the industry, Kolawola Ajeyemi and had a son in August.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.