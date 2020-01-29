Suspected Armed Robbers Kill NYSC Member In South-West Nigeria

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Osun, Adebayo Mukaila, was killed by suspected armed robbers in Osogbo on Tuesday night.

Concise News reports that the late Mukaila, who was said to have a make-shift shop beside the NYSC Secretariat in Osogbo, was reportedly killed by the hoodlums after he closed at about 11pm.

He was said to be engaged in cable subscription, money transfer and sale of recharge cards.

It was gathered that the armed robbers, after dispossessing the deceased of his bag containing cash, POS machine, recharge cards and bunch of keys, shot him on the head and ran away on a motorcycle.

Mrs Nike Okundaye, the NYSC Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the killing in a telephone interview with NAN.

Okundaye said that NYSC management had paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

She said the deceased would be buried on Tuesday according to Islamic rites

Okundaye, who described the killing of the corps member as barbaric, said the NYSC headquarters had also been informed about the incident.

NYSC: Finally, Corps Members ‘Allowee’ Increased To N33,000

In related news, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, says the monthly allowance of corp members has been increased to N33,000.

Ibrahim made this announcement during a working visit to the NYSC secretariat in Bauchi.

He said the increase is in line with the new minimum wage approved by the federal government.

According to a statement released on the service’ official Facebook page, Ibrahim said provisions for the new allowance have been made in the 2020 budget and “payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities”.

Ibrahim had in September hinted that the monthly allowance of corps members would be increased “immediately the federal government starts the payment of the new minimum wage”.

“Your monthly allowance would be increased immediately the Federal Government starts the payment of the new minimum wage to all public servants nationwide,” he said in an address delivered at the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

“Efforts are in top gear at all levels to ensure adequate welfare for all corps members.”