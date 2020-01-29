Senate To Buhari: Declare National Security Emergency

The Nigerian senate Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a National Security Emergency due to the challenges of insecurity in the country.

Lawmakers also considered restructuring of the current security architecture, with the Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, asking the Buhari government to resign.

The Senate, after hours of deliberation on the matter, resolved to urge president Buhari to declare a national security emergency and set up an ad-hoc committee to engage the security agencies and report to the Senate.

The Senate also urged the president to look into national security institution’s operational structures, funding, equipment, and staff with a view to making it more responsive in tackling the myriad security challenges facing the nation.

Other resolutions include to have the committee produce a draft implementation modality/ blueprint on the ways and means of tackling the current security challenges for the consideration of the Senate and to invite the Inspector General of Police to appear before the plenary and brief the Senate on the concept and the practical implementation of state policing and policies on Wednesday 5th February 2020.