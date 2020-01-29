See How Eden Hazard Looks Like At Present As He Steps Up Recovery From Injury (Photo)

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard looks slimmer as he steps up his recovery from an ankle injury he sustained in November last year.

Concise News reports that in a video online, the former Chelsea star was seen working hard in the gym while also confirming he has started working with the ball.

At the early stage of his Real career, he was clearly overweight, and he didn’t deny that too.

The Belgian has not really sparkled in the Whites shirt following his purported 100m euros move last summer.

In his absence, the likes of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior have impressed for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid – first in La Liga – will confront struggling rivals, Atletico Madrid this weekend, and Hazard is hopeful of returning for the crunch tie.

The 29-year-old missed the triumphant adventure of Zinedine Zidane’s wards in Saudi Arabia recently, but will be counted upon to help his team to domestic and continental glory.