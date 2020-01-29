Home » See How Eden Hazard Looks Like At Present As He Steps Up Recovery From Injury (Photo)

See How Eden Hazard Looks Like At Present As He Steps Up Recovery From Injury (Photo)

By - 55 minutes ago on January 29, 2020
See How Eden Hazard Looks Like At Present As He Steps Up Recovery From Injury (Photo)

Real Madrid man, Eden Hazard/The Independent

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard looks slimmer as he steps up his recovery from an ankle injury he sustained in November last year.

Concise News reports that in a video online, the former Chelsea star was seen working hard in the gym while also confirming he has started working with the ball.

At the early stage of his Real career, he was clearly overweight, and he didn’t deny that too.

hazard

Recuperating Hazard

The Belgian has not really sparkled in the Whites shirt following his purported 100m euros move last summer.

In his absence, the likes of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior have impressed for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid – first in La Liga – will confront struggling rivals, Atletico Madrid this weekend, and Hazard is hopeful of returning for the crunch tie.

The 29-year-old missed the triumphant adventure of Zinedine Zidane’s wards in Saudi Arabia recently, but will be counted upon to help his team to domestic and continental glory.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.