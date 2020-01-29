Plateau Killings: Lalong Orders Arrest Of Fulani Leaders

Following the recent attacks in some communities in Plateau State, North-central Nigeria, Governor Simon Lalong has ordered the arrest of Fulani leaders and community heads.

Concise News reports at least 15 persons were killed after gunmen raided Kwatas village in Bokkos local government area of the state during the weekend.

The attack is the second in two weeks following the killing of 12 persons in Kulben village in Kombun District of Mangu by gunmen

Governor Lalong, at an emergency meeting of community leaders and stakeholders on Tuesday, ordered the arrest of the Fulani leaders, saying that peace must be restored in the state.

According to the governor, the state government can no longer fold its arm and watch citizens die in the hands of their fellow citizens.

Lalong said the incident at Kulben village is still being investigated, adding that his administration will defeat banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

He said: “I have changed, it is no longer business as usual, people cannot continue to die and we do nothing about it. Arrest all Ardos-Fulani leaders, community heads until they produce the killers,” he said.

“How can they say that people are killed and there is no arrest? Are those killing others spirits? I don’t think you can kill 15 human beings and claim you are spirit and there is no arrest.

“All community leaders should be in cell. Arrest them now, nobody is above the law. If they don’t produce the killers keep them in cell. Nobody has immunity except me and the Deputy Governor. This is my charge today, that all Ardos in the affected communities must be in cell.”

“Since I have been in the state since February, no event of this magnitude has happened. We have been investigating the incident in Mangun and then this. We cannot continue in this situation in the state,” he said.

“The security agencies have resolved that those people killing must be arrested no matter how highly placed. Peace must return to this state as we cannot continue in this situation.

“They should not sleep in their houses. By the time they are arrested, we will solve this problem.”