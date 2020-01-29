Home » PDP Governors’ Forum Gets Director-General

PDP Governors’ Forum Gets Director-General

January 29, 2020
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has appointed C.I.D Maduabum as its Director-General.

This was disclosed by the forum in a statement issued by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser Media and Publicity, to the new Chairman of the forum and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto in Abuja.

The appointment according to him, was sequel to a resolution of the forum in June 2019 which was reconfirmed on Jan. 16.

“He is expected to assist in repositioning and reorganising the PDP-GF to play its role in nation-building under the new leadership of Tambuwal, he noted.

Maduabum is a Masters Degree holder in law, a legal practitioner of 35 years, a two-term member of the House of Representatives.

He was former Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff to presiding officers at the National Assembly as well as an experienced administrator.

