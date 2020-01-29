Home » Pastor Adeboye’s Counsel To ‘Son’ Divides Nigerians

By - 31 minutes ago on January 29, 2020
Nigerians are divided over Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s counsel to one of his “sons” whom he told to sack his female secretary, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Adeboye who is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) said this in a teaching series on his verified Twitter handle, Wednesday.

In one of the tweets, Adeboye had narrated how one of his “sons” told him he is always excited to go to the office every Monday because of his secretary (a lady).

The clergyman said he advised his son to “fire her immediately,” as nothing is worth sacrificing his marriage for.

According to the RCCG leader, “One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.”

That particular tweet (above) set the social media platform on fire as many Nigerians condemned the influential pastor for his counsel.

This set of people argued that Adeboye’s action is not well-though-out, saying he should have told his son to employ discipline while dealing with the secretary.

They added that Adeboye’s action has not only added to the country’s rising unemployment level, but also denied the lady her source of living (and that of her dependents).

However, they were others who hailed Pastor Adeboye for his move, claiming that prevention is better than. They wondered why anyone would fault Adeboye’s counsel to one of his “sons,” noting that the advice was needed to save him (the son).

Concise News compiled some of the reactions to Adeboye’s tweet, below:

