Pastor Adeboye’s Counsel To ‘Son’ Divides Nigerians

Nigerians are divided over Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s counsel to one of his “sons” whom he told to sack his female secretary, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Adeboye who is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) said this in a teaching series on his verified Twitter handle, Wednesday.

In one of the tweets, Adeboye had narrated how one of his “sons” told him he is always excited to go to the office every Monday because of his secretary (a lady).

The clergyman said he advised his son to “fire her immediately,” as nothing is worth sacrificing his marriage for.

According to the RCCG leader, “One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.”

That particular tweet (above) set the social media platform on fire as many Nigerians condemned the influential pastor for his counsel.

This set of people argued that Adeboye’s action is not well-though-out, saying he should have told his son to employ discipline while dealing with the secretary.

They added that Adeboye’s action has not only added to the country’s rising unemployment level, but also denied the lady her source of living (and that of her dependents).

However, they were others who hailed Pastor Adeboye for his move, claiming that prevention is better than. They wondered why anyone would fault Adeboye’s counsel to one of his “sons,” noting that the advice was needed to save him (the son).

Concise News compiled some of the reactions to Adeboye’s tweet, below:

Pastor Adeboye’s thread is very reasonable and understandable. Many people think cheating is until you have sex or start dating… well, that doesn’t just happen overnight. It graduates from little things. A compliment there, lunch together there… all intendedly harmless until — Sansa Stark The Sweet Girl (@_Oroboghene) January 29, 2020

Pastor Adeboye asked his son to fire his secretary because he couldn't control the ecstasy of working around her.

An innocent woman lost her job for nothing and people are replying, "More grace to Daddy." I don't understand, grace to fire more innocent people?? — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) January 29, 2020

Let's flip the script, Let 's assume that the person Pastor Adeboye's son is attracted to is the boss. Would the advice be to resign? Or does it just concern people that work for you? — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) January 29, 2020

My sister if you chase away your help cos you feel she might tempt your hubby then you have no right to blast Pastor Adeboye. Like the only crime your help commited is developing breast and growing into a beautiful woman. Everyone is woke on social media ,hypocrites.. — Mercenary (@Ifeatu9) January 29, 2020

Even people that won't let their partners keep besties of the opposite sex are condemning Pastor Adeboye…lol I don't agree with his thread but most of you won't say pim if your partner pulls that move. Infact you'd even feel "special" talmbout "cut him/her off for me" Abegi! — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) January 29, 2020

If a Feminist says. "Men are scum, they can't hold their sexual urges" Una go complain. But Pastor Adeboye instead of telling His Son to Man up and bury his sexual urges. Told his boy to sack a staff for merely existing. U lot are defending it. Low quality men🤝 hypocrisy — William Ukpe (@William_Ukpe) January 29, 2020

I just read Pastor Adeboye thread and I am not satisfied with the man sacking the woman coz he couldn’t control himself, instead he could have helped her secure a job in another place or change her dept and as for the other tweets below, it’s facts but that first tweet…..Nahhh! — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) January 29, 2020

We can all criticize Pastor Adeboye for asking his son to sack his secretary until the wife of the son sees a romantic message between her husband&the secretary, takes it up,get into a fight with the husband and kill the husband in anger. Then she gets sentence to death. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) January 29, 2020

People that went to school are under Pastor Adeboye’s tweet quoting Mark 9vs47 “If your eye causes you to sin, get rid of it.“ Technically, it’s his Son’s Eyes that’s causing him to Sin, God didn’t say “if another person’s eyes….”

Your own two damn eyes. It’s a YOU problem — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Cutewalterr) January 29, 2020

Pastor Adeboye basically said “Cast that seductive hoe back to streets from whence she came” — F A I T H (@Retiredsars) January 29, 2020

"Pastor Adeboye, Crush that Crush is for married people, right? That means the son & secretary are not single, right? That means for your MARRIAGE to work, no room for David & Bathsheba drama, right? Take the lessons & stop this follow the crowd mentality. — Michel_231 (@231_michel) January 29, 2020

This is really somehow Pastor Adeboye has said absolutely everything wrong in that thread why should you make someone unemployed “fire secretary” that has done nothing wrong. Why should she suffer for the mans lost. DADDY GO sha — Lorita Deina (@Loritahmed) January 29, 2020

After dragging Pastor Adeboye on Twitter today,they will rush to redemption camp tomorrow to tap from his anointing 🙄 — Sister Tinu 🦅 (@Bami______) January 29, 2020

pastor adeboye told his son to sack his secretary because of the excitement he get around her Mathew 5:29 If your right eye causes you to stumble,gouge it out & throw it away People criticizing adeboye are Christians who don’t read bible Stop adding civilization into religion. — QUDUS (@QdPaper) January 29, 2020

You are attacking Pastor Adeboye but if your husband tells you he sacked his secretary because of lust you will be happy and you will praise your husband. Inside what? Inside hypocrisy. — PorPorRee 💫 (@VEJ0ME) January 29, 2020

Just because you think we're hypocrites doesn't mean we can't tell the difference between right and wrong, especially when that wrong is coming from a supposedly morally upright individual like Pastor Adeboye. — Adunni Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) January 29, 2020

Court of Law: Why did you sack ur secretary? Pastor Adeboye's son: Daddy GO says if there is any fellow aside from your spouse you are admiring unduly, u must see such a person as the devil & get rid of them immediately Can u argue this in a developed society? We are backward! — 👑 OLUWAFIFUNMI 🎨🇳🇬 (@FifunmiRexx) January 29, 2020

Not that it matters but here's my own 2cents on Daddy GO Pastor Adeboye's tweet 1st, we live in a society where when/if a woman accuses you of something, nobody will listen to you, you are guilty as accused lol

Anything u say is "a lie/true" & anything she's says is "true/right" — Pastor Clinton😇 (@Pastor_CVB) January 29, 2020

Pastor Adeboye used the word ‘excitement’ as the reason for his son to sack his secretary. Excitement used here is contextual and can indicate two things; his son’s Iack of self control or the lady’s plot to destroy his home. Nonsense wokeness won’t make you think b4 talking. — Pablo Noser (@pablobignose) January 29, 2020

I'm not even surprised people are defending Pastor Adeboye.

It's the norm.

Nigerians will contort themselves into unbelievable positions b4 they'll admit any fault in their religious leaders. Let me catch u idiots tweeting about the oppression of the poor again on this app. — Adunni Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) January 29, 2020

Pastor Adeboye “Daddy GO” said absolutely nothing wrong in that thread asking the son to “fire secretary” the only mistake was that he didn’t ask him to get the young lady another job. — Irukera Toni Jesse (@IrukeraToni) January 29, 2020

Why are y’all just looking for reasons to be angry this morning? Pastor Adeboye has said absolutely nothing wrong in that thread but y’all are picking on the “fire secretary” to wail and cry. Y’all would be fine. — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) January 29, 2020

Someone said, 'If it were your husband, how would you tell him to handle this Pastor Adeboye issue. My answer: 1. Talk about it and reconnect with me. Feelings like the one in question, thrive in secrecy and when one is disconnected from their partner. Deliberately reconnect. — E k e t i (@eketiette) January 29, 2020