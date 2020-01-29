Popular Balogun market in Lagos state, is again on fire, barely two months after goods valued at millions of Naira were destroyed.

Concise News learnt that the cause of the outbreak which began in the early hours of Wednesday, is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, it started from Anambra Plaza at Martins area of the market.

Eyewitnesses say the fire have spread to about five structures and firefighters are currently making efforts to put out the blaze.

Below are some clips shared on Twitter by eyewitnesses

This is heartbroken, Balogun market on fire? This Can’t just be it😓😱😫🤦 pic.twitter.com/XAxVDUuZCn — Lolly Blaq (@BlaqManLade) January 29, 2020