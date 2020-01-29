Home » Panic In Lagos Island As Fire Razes Balogun Market Again (Videos)

Panic In Lagos Island As Fire Razes Balogun Market Again (Videos)

By - 31 minutes ago on January 29, 2020
balogun market lagos fire

A file photo of a fire incident in Nigeria (Photo Courtesy: Leadership Newspaper)

Popular Balogun market in Lagos state, is again on fire, barely two months after goods valued at millions of Naira were destroyed.

Concise News learnt that the cause of the outbreak which began in the early hours of Wednesday, is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, it started from Anambra Plaza at Martins area of the market.

Eyewitnesses say the fire have spread to about five structures and firefighters are currently making efforts to put out the blaze.

Below are some clips shared on Twitter by eyewitnesses

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.