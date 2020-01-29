Panel Submits Report On OAU Sex For Marks Saga

The investigative panel set up by the Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun, over alleged sexual harassment against Olabisi Olaleye, a lecturer in the Department of International Relations, has submitted its reports to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, made this known to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, in Ile-Ife.

He said that the Provost of the Postgraduate College of the University, Prof. Yetunde Ajibade, while presenting the reports, lauded the members of the University Administration for the confidence reposed in the panel and their ability to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Olarewaju, acknowledged the tireless sacrifice of the Panel for a job well done, saying the Vice-Chancellor reinstated the commitment of his administration to zero tolerance for any form of sexual and emotional harassment.

Accordingly, Ogunbodede was quoted as urging any student or member of the University Community to avail themselves of the opportunity of the open door policy of the present administration to report any infringement on their rights by anybody to the appropriate organ of the University for possible investigation and redress.

Also, the University Administration will now present the findings of the Panel to the Academic and Promotion Committee of the University for deliberations and recommendations.

He said the committee would, in turn, present the outcome to the University Governing Council for a final decision.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, thanked the public for their interest in the University and pledged to always preserve the academic sanctity and intellectual integrity of the University as laid down by the founding fathers.

“And concerning the issue at hand, we are unequivocally committed to making the final decision on it known to the public, ” he said.