Oritsefemi Wishes ‘Yahoo Boys’ Could Help Music Industry

Nigerian singer and acclaimed Musical Taliban Oritsefemi has said he would be glad if internet fraudsters, aka Yahoo boys, could help the music industry financially.

Oritsefemi said this in a recent interview with Hip TV, where he spoke about his career strides.

The singer, who claimed to have many yahoo boys as friends, said none of them had ever helped him, adding that artistes struggle to make it while yahoo boys keep living flamboyant lifestyle.

Oritsefemi, who had earlier criticised yahoo boys for not helping artistes in Nigeria, said: “Since I’ve known some of my yahoo friends, they’ve never helped me. If they can help me, I’ll agree,” the 35-year-old singer had said.

“We see artistes struggling but yahoo boys are out enjoying themselves. If they can help the industry, I’ll be happy.”

Also speaking on other sources of income, the “Igbeyawo” crooner said: “People say food is essential and I believe them. I know lots of people working towards their businesses. I decided to make a great place for people to come to have a great time.

“It’s called amala Worldwide. It’s something to not just do entertainment, I decided to do something aside from entertainment, something different from singing and dancing.

“…2020 is going to be a great one for me because I just got to sign some new fast-rising artistes. I would also be dropping a couple of music videos to be directed both in Nigeria and abroad.”