Offa Robbery: Prosecution Witness No-show Stalls Hearing

The absence of a prosecution witness on Tuesday stalled the continuation of hearing in the Offa bank robbery case at a Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin.

Concise News reports that the leader of the prosecution team, Razaq Gold, informed the court that the continuation of hearing would not be able to go on because his witness had gone for a national assignment since Saturday.

He said that the police officer, who was supposed to testify in court, had been deployed for election re-run.

Following the development, Gold asked for another adjournment for continuation of hearing.

No fewer than 33 persons were killed on April 4, 2018 in a robbery attack at four commercial banks in Offa.

The defendants standing trial in connection with the case are Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salaudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran.

The defendant’s counsel, Matrix Emeribe, said he had no objection to the submission of the prosecution.

Justice Halimah Salman, however, said the two counsel should be prepared to bring their witnesses to court for continuation of hearing at the next adjourned date.

Salman warned that she would not tolerate any further delay on the matter, adding that it had been on “trial within trial” since April 2018.

She adjourned the case till February 10 for continuation of hearing.