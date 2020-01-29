Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has taken to Instagram to accuse her colleagues Uche Elendu and Oge Okoye of sleeping with married men, while sharing screenshots of her claims.

Ogala shared a photo of Elendu and Okoye, asking her followers to be careful of them.

According to the actress, her colleagues ‘specialise’ in sleeping around with people’s husbands and claim to be their best friends.

“This is 4 Uche E***DU and Oge Ok*ye and co….Those who specialize in fuc*king people’s husbands …still claim to be your bestie and friend….Pls ooooo stay far far away…..If u are friends with them..take off . Part 1 I’ll mention names 1 by 1…no time.”

In another post, Ogala who got married recently, alleged that Elendu took some spiritual steps in snatching her husband after wiping her face with a handkerchief at her wedding.

Meanwhile, neither Okoye or Elendu has come out to debunk the claims.