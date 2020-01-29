Nigerians React As NYSC Increases Corps Members Allowance

Nigerians are excited over the increase of the monthly allowance of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to N33,000.

Concise News reported that the Director-General of the NYSC Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim revealed this during a working visit to the NYSC Secretariat in Bauchi.

He said the increase is in line with the new minimum wage approved by the federal government. According to a statement released on the service’ official Facebook page, Ibrahim said provisions for the new allowance have been made in the 2020 budget and “payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities”.

Ibrahim had in September hinted that the monthly allowance of corps members would be increased “immediately the federal government starts the payment of the new minimum wage.”

“Your monthly allowance would be increased immediately the Federal Government starts the payment of the new minimum wage to all public servants nationwide,” he said in an address at the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos. “Efforts are in top gear at all levels to ensure adequate welfare for all corps members.”

The development has triggered reactions from Nigerians who took to social media platform Twitter to express joy at the development as seen below:

Until I see the 33000 allowee in my account, ain't gonna believe this NYSC people and the FG — BigB (@AwokeNgozi) January 29, 2020

Batch A Corps Members after hearing Allawee is now 33k and they are passing out next month

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

NYSC pic.twitter.com/YhBdjD4vI4 — ⒽⓄⓇⓁⒺⓇ ⒷⒶⓂⓂⓎ (@i_am_bammy) January 29, 2020

N33,000 NYSC allowee is well designed. 1k everyday for 31 days and 2k extra for Tfare. So if we invite you over, don’t let us hear you saying “send me Tfare” This government is working — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) January 29, 2020

If after all this delay I still see alert of 19800, Nysc will hear from my lawyers😡😡 — LizzyCouture✂️✂️ (@lizzylawrence23) January 29, 2020

33k Approved but not yet seen……#NYSC pic.twitter.com/IUWujI92TR — Bobby Ola Samuel (@Bobbyolasamuel) January 29, 2020

Please can I do NYSC again? 😭😭😭 — Toke. (@Toke_Eji) January 29, 2020