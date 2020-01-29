Home » Nigerians React As NYSC Increases Corps Members Allowance

Nigerians React As NYSC Increases Corps Members Allowance

By - 48 minutes ago on January 29, 2020
2018 Batch “C” (stream 11) Corps members, during the closing ceremony of their Orientation Course at Damare Camp in Yola Adamawa State (image courtesy: Yakubu Uba/JAU/NAN/Concise News

Nigerians are excited over the increase of the monthly allowance of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to N33,000.

Concise News reported that the Director-General of the NYSC Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim revealed this during a working visit to the NYSC Secretariat in Bauchi.

He said the increase is in line with the new minimum wage approved by the federal government. According to a statement released on the service’ official Facebook page, Ibrahim said provisions for the new allowance have been made in the 2020 budget and “payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities”.

Ibrahim had in September hinted that the monthly allowance of corps members would be increased “immediately the federal government starts the payment of the new minimum wage.”

“Your monthly allowance would be increased immediately the Federal Government starts the payment of the new minimum wage to all public servants nationwide,” he said in an address at the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos. “Efforts are in top gear at all levels to ensure adequate welfare for all corps members.”

The development has triggered reactions from Nigerians who took to social media platform Twitter to express joy at the development as seen below:

