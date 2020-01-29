Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Wednesday, Jan. 29th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, January 29th, 2020.

Buhari’s Promise To MTN Group Revealed

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has assured MTN Group of Nigeria’s willingness to providing an enabling environment for businesses to succeed. President Buhari gave the assurance on Tuesday when he received the Chairman, MTN Group, Mcebisi Jonas, at State House, Abuja.

Collins Chiji, the the speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). According to a letter of resignation read by him during plenary on Tuesday, the speaker said he had defected with seven other lawmakers of the assembly.

The Nigerian government says at least 41 people have died as a result of Lassa fever in parts of the country since the beginning of 2020. Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made this known on Tuesday during a press briefing at the ministry’s secretariat in Abuja. Ehanire disclosed that at least two health professionals were among the 41 deaths recorded, with no fewer than 258 confirmed cases recorded across 19 states in Africa’s most populous country.

Oyo: Sacked Local Council Chairmen ‘Forcefully’ Assume Office

The local government chairpersons in Oyo state forced their way into their offices to resume duty as the crisis rocking the state took a new turn on Tuesday. Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde had in 2019 sacked all the chairpersons and appointed caretaker chairmen. But Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, declared Makinde’s action as unconstitutional.

President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted that he will recompose a new Board of the Niger Delta Development Commissioner (NDDC) at the completion of the ongoing Forensic Audit of the Commission. He stated this in a letter to the Senate read on Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary. The President said that names of members of the reconstituted NDDC Board would be transmitted to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The Senate on Tuesday said it has exclusively dedicated Wednesday to debate the worsening security situation across Nigeria. This was disclosed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, after a closed-door session of the Senate on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed appointments into the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Communications Commission, and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. The President confirmed Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governor of the CBN. He also confirmed the appointment of Chairman and member of the Board of the NCC.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed to go on strike if the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris stops payment of lecturers salaries in January. ASUU alleged that the Federal Government threatened to stop payment of salaries to varsity teachers for not enrolling in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

The special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has lashed out at the President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson, for labeling him “an insensitive man” following Adesina’s recent comments against the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.