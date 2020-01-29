‘Nigeria Would Have Been 100 Times Worse If God Hadn’t Installed Buhari’ – Popular Apostle

Apostle Chris Omáshòlä of the Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lagos, Nigeria has said that the nation would have been “100 times worse” had President Muhammadu Buhari not emerged leader in this democratic dispensation.

Concise News reports that the Lekki-based pastor who was once involved in a sex tape scandal tagged Buhari “Nigeria’s wisest and most honest president”.

According to the preacher who professed his love for the West African nation leader, ‘PMB’ is ‘God’s handpicked for the restoration of Nigeria’.

I just can’t stop Loving this Man. Nigeria’s wisest and most honest President. Nigeria would have been 100 times worse If God had not install President #MohammedBuhari PMB is God’s handpicked for D Restoration Of Nigeria. When I gave d Prophesies 2015 and 2019 I was attacked pic.twitter.com/n8oUaAlcVk — Apostle Chris Omáshòlä (ACO) (@chrisomashola) January 28, 2020

A tweet on his known handle reads on Tuesday evening:

“I just can’t stop Loving this Man. Nigeria’s wisest and most honest President. Nigeria would have been 100 times worse If God had not install President #MohammedBuhari PMB is God’s handpicked for D Restoration Of Nigeria. When I gave d Prophesies 2015 and 2019 I was attacked.”

Buhari is a retired major general in the Nigerian Army and previously served as the nation’s head of state from 31st December, 1983 to 27th August, 1985, after taking power in a military coup d’état.