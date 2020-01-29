NFF, Nike To Unveil New Super Eagles Jerseys In New York

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and sportswear giants Nike are ready to unveil new Super Eagles jerseys in New York ahead of Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match against Sierra Leone.

Concise News reports that Nike extended their deal in 2018 with the NFF and are eager to design another set of jerseys for the three-time African champions.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick told reporters on Tuesday that the new jerseys will be unveiled in New York and then proceed to do the same in London and Nigeria.

According to the NFF president, the sportswear giants were keen to see the Eagles qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Pinnick said: “Nike will be unveiling our new jerseys. It’s for our World Cup preparation and trust me, it must be celebrated, something out of this world.

“These are some of the things we have tried to do out of the pitch. We try to create excitement, respect for the Nigerian brand.

“Yes, we did not win the (2018) World Cup, but we brought a jersey that stunned the world.

“In football, all these things count. In New York, on February 5, we would be launching the first set of jerseys with other Nike partners.

“Then we proceed to London and lastly, to Nigeria. We are working on that. They (Nike) want us to qualify.”