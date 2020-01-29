Home » N-Power: FG Sacks Several Beneficiaries In Another State

By - 14 hours ago on January 29, 2020
As they await their monthly stipend, the Federal Government of Nigeria has sacked 30 beneficiaries of its N-Power programme in Adamawa state, Concise News reports.
Mary Yuwadi, Focal Person of the federal government’s Social Investment Programs ( SIP), made this known in an interview with NAN on Wednesday in Yola.
Yuwadi noted that the 30 teachers (N-Teach), were  dismissed for absconding duties at their Places of Primary Assignment (PPA).
“Under the Federal Government National Social Investment Programme, a total of 14,100 youths in the state were registered in various segments of the programmes.
“The federal government has also stopped their monthly payment. This will serve as deterrent for other members who are not serious in their places of work.
“We discovered that some of those who registered under the programme  in Adamawa, reside in Abuja and Lagos and collect the stipend being paid.
“We also found out that some of those who registered, were civil servants working  in various local government areas across the state,” she said.
On the impact of the programme especially N-Power Teach, she said:” the programme has significantly improved the standard of primary and junior secondary schools education  in the state.
”’There is inadequate supervision, mobility and accommodation  problems”.
It would be recalled that in December 2019, the apex government said it had suspended the beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme that were accused of truancy in Sokoto State.

The N-Power was introduced in 2016 by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration “to imbibe the entrepreneurship culture in the Nigerian youth aged between 18 and 35 — both graduates and non-graduates”.

An estimated 500,000 youths across the country are currently engaged in the scheme, providing services in the country’s education, health, agriculture sectors and local government offices with a monthly N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) stipend.

The N-Power scheme consist of N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Health among others.
