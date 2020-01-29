N-Power: Beneficiaries Expectant Of January Stipend

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government N-Power initiative are already inquiring when they will be paid their January stipend, Concise News reports.

Being the 29th day of the month, its just two days to a new month, and Batch A and Batch B volunteers are anxious to get paid.

The N-Power was introduced in 2016 by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration “to imbibe the entrepreneurship culture in the Nigerian youth aged between 18 and 35 — both graduates and non-graduates”. An estimated 500,000 youths across the country are currently engaged in the scheme, providing services in the country’s education, health, agriculture sectors and local government offices with a monthly N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) stipend.

The N-Power scheme consist of N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Health among others.

See some reactions below:

when are going to pay January Npower — Ahmad Adamu Idriss (@Ahmadgeologist1) January 28, 2020