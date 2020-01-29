My Camel Toe Has More Fans Than I Do- Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has bragged about the size of her camel toe, after she shared a photo of herself in a tight outfit.

Makinwa, who is known for airing her views despite social media criticisms, said her camel toe has more fans than she does, even though she has over three million followers on Instagram.

While also mocking herself, the on-air personality said she had shared the photos before realising that her camel toe was obvious, but Makinwa said it is sometimes good to laugh at oneself.

“My Camel toe has more fans than I do Biker shots are not for me and I shall not be wearing them anymore

Last thing, I was a tad bit embarrassed as I posted these photos without zooming in and then I thought there are worse things in life so hey… I’ve got PPS and in its sweet in the middle 🤪 laugh at yourself sometimes, it’s healthy. While it’s amusing to you, our lovely Vistosa is back,” she wrote.

‘I Wish I Had Man To Show My Cleavage To’ – Makinwa

Two months ago, the OAP said that despite enjoying her life as a single lady, she wishes she had a man to show some cleavage during a face time.

According to the OAP, there are times she wishes there was someone to talk to, even though she loves to spend much time with herself.

Makinwa said: “Sometimes, I miss not being with anybody. Now, the way I’m disturbing you guys… If I had a man now at least I’ll FaceTime him and show him some cleavage… Like, ‘Hey Babe. What’s up? What are you doing? Do you want to come around?’ Now that I don’t have, I’m going to disturb you guys. You people are going to listen to all my rants.