MFM Speaks On Having Highest Number Of Single Ladies in Nigeria

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has rejected claims that the church has the highest number of single ladies among churches in Nigeria, Concise News reports.

In a statement on Sunday issued by Collins Edomaruse, Spokesperson of General Overseer Dr. Daniel Olukoya, noted that for the past 10 years, the church had conducted over 150,000 weddings.

According to him, Olukoya and the MFM ministries have never stated that single men and women within the church should only marry among themselves.

Edomaruse said, “We encourage and actively support all spinsters and bachelors, regardless of denomination, to build their relationships on biblical standards. We strongly advise all our single men and women to marry fellow believers within the Christian faith who equally believe in Christ’s redemption plan.

“We believe this is God’s will for marriage and is the best foundation for a successful and godly marriage. Dr Olukoya and MFM ministries have never stated that single men and women within this ministry should only marry within the ministry.”

“In the last decade, Gen 218 has provided training, teaching and guidance to thousands of single men and women across Nigeria, Africa and all around the world. To its credit, over 150,000 weddings have occured as a result of Gen 218 forums.

“The false assumption that the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has the largest number of female singles is baseless, erroneous and very misleading.

“The MFM ministry has a distinctive and well structured youth movement. The youth and young adults of this ministry, under the leadership of the General Overseer, have distinguished themselves as leaders in the fields of academia, music and sports with laurels to back this up.”