Lecturer Faults Buhari’s Nomination Of Obiorah As CBN Deputy Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari should not have nominated Kingsley Obiora as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), according to a lecturer Bongo Adi.

Concise News reports that Buhari sent Obiora’s name to the Senate for confirmation two weeks ago with Adi faulting the move by the Nigerian leader.

Obiora is from Delta State just as the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, a development Adi said contravenes the principle of federal character.

According to the Lagos Business School teacher, Buhari should have nominated someone from another region in the country to ensure balance and fairness.

“That is a violation of the federal character principle. You can’t have a CBN governor and a deputy governor from the same state. CBN normally has four deputy governors and are usually distributed across the geopolitical zones,” he told Daily Trust.

“So, it is an aberration to have a governor and a deputy governor coming from the same state. It is even an aberration to have both from the same region.

“It is objectionable on constitutional ground and from an ethical point of view, it can have a serious conflict of interest. It is against the principle of fairness and equal distribution of positions in Nigeria as enshrined in the constitution and there is no justification for that.”

Once he is confirmed by the Senate, Obiora will take over from the Deputy Governor of the CBN (Economic Policy) Joseph Nnanna who will retire Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Obiorah has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan, and a doctorate degree in Monetary and International Economics from the same school.

Presently, he is an Alternate Executive Director in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, US and had worked, from 2014-2018, as the Special Adviser to the CBN Governor on Economic Matters.