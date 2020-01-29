Latest Taraba State Online News Headlines For Today January 29th

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), last Tuesday swore-in two new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), for Cross Rivers and Taraba states.

Those sworn in are Dr Alalibo Johnson from Bayelsa, and Dr Umar Gajiram from Borno.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the ceremony, said that Johnson would be deployed to Cross River to replace the former REC of the state, while Gajiram replaced the former REC of Taraba, who died a few months ago.

Mahmood congratulated the new RECs, advising them to discharge their responsibilities in line with the constitution and laws guiding the commission.

"In doing so, you must maintain the required openness and consultation. At the same time, you must be very firm in the discharge of your responsibilities," he said.

Taraba: Gov. Ishaku Signs State’s N215bn 2020 Budget Into Law

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba last Friday in Abuja, signed into law the state’s N215 billion Appropriation bill christened: “Budget of Accelerated Growth and Development”.

Ishaku said that the budget represented an increase of N2.1billion over the N213.6 billion presented to the state House of Assembly on December 19, 2019.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for the accelerated hearing given the budget, leading to its timely passage.

He also assured the lawmakers of the cooperation of the executive in moving the state forward.

According to him, leadership is measured by the strides made on behalf of the people, so I appeal to us to do more than we have been doing for our people.