Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today January 29th, 2020

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Lokoja in Kogi, has confirmed three cases of Lassa fever with one recorded death at the facility in the last one week. Dr Bernard Ododo, Head of Clinical Services of the medical centre, disclosed this in an interview with NAN on Sunday in Lokoja. Ododo said that five suspected cases of Lassa fever were reported in the hospital in the last one week, out of which three tested positive to the virus while one patient died. Read more here.

Kogi: Gov. Bello Pledges To Develop State Into ‘Nigeria’s Most Secure Commercial Hub’

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state was on Monday inaugurated for a second term in office with a pledge to develop the state into Nigeria’s foremost and most secure emerging commercial hub.

Bello made the promise after his inauguration in Government House, Lokoja, as the Oath of Office and Allegiance was administered on him by Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nasiru Ajanah (CON).

Bello said the transformation would be done through optimisation of the natural environment and human resources for a sustainable future. Read more here.

Kogi: Yahaya Bello Retains SSG, Lists 17 Commissioner Nominees

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state on Monday listed 17 Commissioner nominees just as he announced the retention of incumbent Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Folashade Ayoade-Arike.

Bello made the announcement in his inaugural speech after taking Oath of Office and Allegiance in Lokoja.

The governor appealed to members of the State Assembly to screen the nominees in earnest to enable the full takeoff of government activities.

Bello, who hinted that the updated blueprint of his administration in the second tenure would be out within the next 90 days, said priority would be placed on enhancing the welfare of people. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.