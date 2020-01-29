Kogi Assembly Endorses Appointment Of 30 Special Advisers

Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday approved the appointment of 30 Special Advisers as requested by Governor Yahaya Bello, Concise News reports.

The Speaker, Prince Matthew Kolawole read the letter forwarded to the Assembly by the governor seeking its approval for the appointments, to which members unanimously voted in favour.

The House, at Wednesday’s plenary, also screened and confirmed the appointment of Salami Momodu Ozigi as commissioner.

Ozigi’s screening was stepped down on Tuesday following discrepancies in the name transmitted to the Assembly by the governor and the one on the nominees’ curriculum vitae.

Kolawole had noted that while the nominee, from Okehi Local Government, had Barrister Salami Momodu Ozigi on his CV, the name transmitted by the governor was Abdulsalam Ozigi Deeda.

The Speaker, explained that the Assembly stepped down Ozigi’s screening to save him from embarrassment over the mixed up in his name.

However, the Chief Whip and member representing Okehi constituency, Mouktar Bajeh, during Wednesday’s sitting, urged that Ozigi be given accelerated screening to enable him join his counterparts for their inauguration.

Following overwhelming voice votes in favour of the nomination, the speaker asked Ozigi to take a bow and go, urging him to perform creditably in the ministry that would be assigned to him.