Insecurity: Senate Supports Community Policing, Summons IGP Adamu

The Nigerian Senate has promised to pursue “vigorously” the introduction and implementation of community policing in the country, Concise News reports.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, in an address on Tuesday to welcome back his colleagues from a six-week recess, added that community policing would help tackle the growing spate of killings and kidnappings across the country.

The Red Chamber also resolved to summon the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to brief and update the lawmakers on the progress made so far.

Lawan reiterated that the present central security infrastructure has failed totally, adding that it had become imperative for the country to speedily seek solutions to fix the security problems facing the country.

“The security situation in our country requires serious attention and due consideration by the Senate and indeed the National Assembly. The security in the country has deteriorated and the attendant loss of lives is not acceptable.

We need to secure the lives and property of our citizens, as enshrined in our constitution. We all are witnesses to how our economy is also affected by the inclement security situation. Therefore, we need to speedily seek for solutions to fix the security problem bedeviling our dear country.

“There is urgent need for paradigm shift and reform of the architecture and structure of our security systems. Equally important is citizen participation, and collaboration in providing security.

In this regard, the Senate will engage the executive arm of government to discuss the implementation of the recently launched National Security Strategy, NSS, 2019.

“For a long time, major stakeholders in the security of our nation and police authorities appear to achieve consensus on the necessity of introduction of Community Policing in the country.

“The Senate is going to pursue the implementation of community policing vigorously. To this end, the police authorities will be invited to brief and update the Senate on the progress made so far.”

Lawan said there is still much to be done in passing the long standing Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the amendment of the Electoral Act.

The Senate President added that the Senators will be busy to make the agricultural sector perform optimally.

“No doubt, the agricultural sector is critical for the diversification of the economy of Nigeria, as we can create jobs, create wealth, earn foreign exchange and ensure food security,” he said.

“We, therefore, should ensure the restoration of the viability of this sector in order to utilize the abundant potentials and opportunities it offers.”