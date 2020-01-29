Insecurity: Senate Minority Leader Abaribe Asks Buhari To Resign

Senate Minority leader Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on Wednesday called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the high level of killings of Nigerians and spate of insecurity all over the country.

Abaribe, in his contribution to the motion sponsored by Senate leader Yahaya Abdullahi on national security, accused the nation’s security chiefs on relying on propaganda rather than do their jobs.

The Abia State senator added that President Buhari has been lying to Nigerians that Boko Haram has been defeated, adding that the APC government has been surviving on propaganda while Nigerians who elected them into power have been suffocating and under siege.

“Mr President was expressing surprise but in according to our rules order 53 (13) I will not go into that but I can only say in pidgin English ‘this surprise, surprise me’,” he said.

“You have told us that in this solemn day in discussing this matter that we may not at any point be partisan, I want to say Mr president if you didn’t insist that we will not be partisan I’d have called out the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, who when the CAN leaders complained about the killings of a priest, he turned around and said CAN was acting like a political party.

“Boko Haram has been defeated, Nigeria is now safer, everything that was being done to make sure that the hard work that was supposed to be done in securing Nigeria was not done because certain people did not do their work but preferred to cover the eyes of Nigerians with propaganda and trying to find all these excuses for non-performance have now come to state us in the face.

“Mr president, Nigeria did not elect the IGP, we did not elect the chief of staff, we did not elect the joint-chiefs or national security adviser, we elected the government of APC in 2015 and re-elected them in 2019. The reason we re-elected them is that they continued to tell us that they had the key to security.

“When you want to deal with a matter, you go to the head so we will go to government and ask this government to resign because they can no longer do anything.”

He was, however, stopped by the Senate President Ahmed Lawan, who cautioned against the politicisation of the matter under discussion.

“I don’t want to be partisan and I advice against hate speech,” Lawan said.

But Abaribe in concluding his speech on the issue, said: “That government even said if we don’t perform stone us, we are going with the stones to stone them now.”