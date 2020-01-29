Insecurity: Reps Reacts To Killings Of Nigerians By Boko Haram Insurgents

The Nigerian House of Representatives on Tuesday said that the rate of insecurity in Nigeria is alarming and giving lawmakers sleepless nights, Concise News reports.

The Spokesperson of the house, Ben Kalu, while briefing newsmen at the National Assembly said that lawmakers will consider the legislative instruments to control the situation.

Kalu added that the Green Chamber can no longer discuss Nigeria’s insecurity problems in hushed voices and “paint the situation with beautiful colours”.

“We can no longer discuss about it in low tones. The cries of those that have lost their lives are giving us sleepless nights and something needs to be done about it,” he lamented.

“We will look at what pains you and pains us, that is insecurity in the land; it is alarming.

“It is the responsibility of the police to take care of internal security, a role the constitution gave them mandate to play.

“The recent reports we are getting shows that the police is capable of handling our internal security. We are going to use legislative intervention to support them the more, and all the other role players within the Armed Forces.

“We will look at what pains you and pains us, that is insecurity in the land; it is alarming,” he said.

Kalu commended the federal government for its recent decision to deploy the police in areas occupied by the military.

“The recent report we are getting shows the police is capable of handling our internal security,” he said.

“There are some success stories from what they are currently doing. We are going to use legislative interventions to support them the more as well as the other armed forces.”