Insecurity: Failed Justice System Responsible For Killings In Nigeria – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has claimed the country’s justice system is responsible for the continued killings in the West African nation.

Concise News understands that the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said this in a reaction to the renewed attacks in Plateau and Taraba states.

Over ten persons were gunned down by yet-to-be-identified bandits on Sunday around Kwatas village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a statement, Tuesday, Atiku, noted that the country’s justice system had failed to punish those caught in heinous crimes. According to him, there is a need to empower the nation’s justice system to stamp out crime.

“A society with a derelict justice system is a fertile land for misconduct, according to a popular Africa adage,” Atiku said. “To be sure that we are one step ahead of criminals who pose existential threats to our internal security, it is important that we empower our justice system with the belief that when stiff punishments are handed down on these criminals, there will be a deterrence for a repeat of this nature of crime.”

He argued that if “there is no deterrence to such crimes. Justice is thus key to promoting peace in our communities. If you give people the confidence that anyone who breaks the law will be found and made to face the full wrath of the law, then people will be less inclined to promote violence and the killings that come with it.”

Atiku, however, lauded security personnel for their commitment to stamping out insecurity in Nigeria.

Plateau Leader Orders Arrest

Meanwhile, following the recent attacks in some communities in Plateau State, North-central Nigeria, Governor Simon Lalong has ordered the arrest of Fulani leaders and community heads.

Governor Lalong, at an emergency meeting of community leaders and stakeholders on Tuesday, ordered the arrest of the Fulani leaders, saying that peace must be restored in the state.

According to the governor, the state government can no longer fold its arm and watch citizens die in the hands of their fellow citizens.

Lalong said the incident at Kulben village is still being investigated, adding that his administration will defeat banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

He said: “I have changed, it is no longer business as usual, people cannot continue to die and we do nothing about it. Arrest all Ardos-Fulani leaders, community heads until they produce the killers,” he said.

“How can they say that people are killed and there is no arrest? Are those killing others spirits? I don’t think you can kill 15 human beings and claim you are spirit and there is no arrest.

“All community leaders should be in cell. Arrest them now, nobody is above the law. If they don’t produce the killers keep them in cell. Nobody has immunity except me and the Deputy Governor. This is my charge today, that all Ardos in the affected communities must be in cell.”