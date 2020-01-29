I’m Shocked By Nigeria’s Rising Insecurity – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock at the rising level of insecurity in the country, describing it as evil against the West African nation.

Concise News reports that Buhari said this on Tuesday in Abuja when a group of Eminent and Respected Citizens of Niger State visited him at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, before the 2015 elections, Boko Haram was a threat to the country, ruing the fact that banditry has now become a major source of concern for Nigeria.

“I was taken aback by what is happening in the North-West and other parts of the country,” Buhari told the visitors. “During our campaign, we knew about the Boko Haram. What is coming now is surprising. It is not ethnicity or religion; rather it is one evil plan against the country.

“We have to be harder on them. One of the responsibilities of government is to provide security. If we don’t secure the country, we will not be able to manage the economy properly.”

Senate Backs Community Policing

Meanwhile, the Senate has promised to pursue “vigorously” the introduction and implementation of community policing in the country.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, in an address on Tuesday to welcome back his colleagues from a six-week recess, added that community policing would help tackle the growing spate of killings and kidnappings across the country.

The Red Chamber also resolved to summon the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to brief and update the lawmakers on the progress made so far.

Lawan reiterated that the present central security infrastructure has failed totally, adding that it had become imperative for the country to speedily seek solutions to fix the security problems facing the country.

“The security situation in our country requires serious attention and due consideration by the Senate and indeed the National Assembly. The security in the country has deteriorated and the attendant loss of lives is not acceptable.

“We need to secure the lives and property of our citizens, as enshrined in our constitution. We all are witnesses to how our economy is also affected by the inclement security situation. Therefore, we need to speedily seek for solutions to fix the security problem bedevilling our dear country.

“There is an urgent need for a paradigm shift and reform of the architecture and structure of our security systems. Equally important is citizen participation and collaboration in providing security.”

He added: “In this regard, the Senate will engage the executive arm of government to discuss the implementation of the recently launched National Security Strategy, NSS, 2019.

“For a long time, major stakeholders in the security of our nation and police authorities appear to achieve consensus on the necessity of introduction of Community Policing in the country.

“The Senate is going to pursue the implementation of community policing vigorously. To this end, the police authorities will be invited to brief and update the Senate on the progress made so far.”