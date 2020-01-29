Home » Grammy: Nigerians Laud Naomi Campbell Over Call For Inclusion Of Afrobeats Category

Grammy: Nigerians Laud Naomi Campbell Over Call For Inclusion Of Afrobeats Category

By - 11 minutes ago on January 29, 2020

Naomi Campbell

Some Nigerians on Twitter have commended British model Naomi Campbell for calling out The Recording Academy over its inclusion of afrobeats genre in ‘World Music’ category at the 2020 Grammys.

Campbell while reacting to Burna Boy’s loss in the “Best World Music Album” category of the awards to Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo, said afrobeats should not be put in same category.

According to her, the genre “has been a force of hope and positivity for many, and a vehicle for artistry on the continent of Africa.”

The top model said “Recently, the genre was categorized into your ‘World Music’ category at the 2020 Grammys. This misrepresentation diminishes an entire genre in which such a high standard of talent has emerged.

She said “Please take the next 363 days to reassess and reflect on your perspective of ‘World Music.’ Did the world get to vote for this award, or was it only the people in the United States a part of The Recording Academy?  What will this neglectful categorization of music mean to individual cultures? Cultures who contribute their blood, sweat and tears, and every level of their creativity and work ethic into making music for YOU and for all of us.

“Please get up to speed on the state of all popular music today, and include Afrobeats Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and all the subcategories that this genre so deserves – just as any other respected and recognized musical genre.

“This is bigger than you, so open your eyes, ears and minds and treat us right and with the respect we deserve, “she added.

Some users who saw her comment as an outstanding one, immediately took to the micro-blogging platform to applaud her.

Below are some tweets gathered

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.