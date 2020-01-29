Grammy: Nigerians Laud Naomi Campbell Over Call For Inclusion Of Afrobeats Category

Some Nigerians on Twitter have commended British model Naomi Campbell for calling out The Recording Academy over its inclusion of afrobeats genre in ‘World Music’ category at the 2020 Grammys.

Campbell while reacting to Burna Boy’s loss in the “Best World Music Album” category of the awards to Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo, said afrobeats should not be put in same category.

According to her, the genre “has been a force of hope and positivity for many, and a vehicle for artistry on the continent of Africa.”

The top model said “Recently, the genre was categorized into your ‘World Music’ category at the 2020 Grammys. This misrepresentation diminishes an entire genre in which such a high standard of talent has emerged.

She said “Please take the next 363 days to reassess and reflect on your perspective of ‘World Music.’ Did the world get to vote for this award, or was it only the people in the United States a part of The Recording Academy? What will this neglectful categorization of music mean to individual cultures? Cultures who contribute their blood, sweat and tears, and every level of their creativity and work ethic into making music for YOU and for all of us.

“Please get up to speed on the state of all popular music today, and include Afrobeats Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and all the subcategories that this genre so deserves – just as any other respected and recognized musical genre.

“This is bigger than you, so open your eyes, ears and minds and treat us right and with the respect we deserve, “she added.

Some users who saw her comment as an outstanding one, immediately took to the micro-blogging platform to applaud her.

Below are some tweets gathered

Naomi Campbell said what she said. Grammy needs to stop puttin AFRICAN music in d same category with world music same world music category in which d winner is determine by votes in USA alone since its world music let d winner be determine by world votes not just grammy academy — Guwop (@Edo_bwoy) January 28, 2020

Naomi Campbell has spoken well. The Grammy has a Latin category and a Reggae category. Why can't they have an Afrobeats category as well? — LOCAL CHAMPION (@hezzalion) January 28, 2020

Sikiru Adepoju is the first Grammy winner in Nigeria Sikiru is a percussionist & recording artist from Nigeria, primarily in the genres of traditional African music. He plays a variety of instruments & styles So Naomi Campbell has spoken well. Afrobeats deserve Grammy category pic.twitter.com/qNovekxnaH — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) January 28, 2020

How can you even have the mind to say something negative abou what Naomi Campbell said regarding Afrobeats having a place in D Grammys ..

Na wah Na real wah . Some people just hate progress smh 🤦🏿‍♀️ — Naomi Campbell biggest fan (@wetwizkid) January 29, 2020

Credits to Naomi campbell for that. Reggae has its own category and why can't Afrobeats? It will not happen immediately but surely the effect of what she does would be felt in the coming years. Welldone Naomi. — LERE BOY (@Zsauceboi) January 28, 2020

I even thought Angelique Kidjo would speak about creating a space for Afrobeats at the Grammys, but she didn't.

Now that Naomi Campbell has done that, we move — ZEUS (@itzbasito) January 28, 2020