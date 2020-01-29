Google Launches First ‘Developers Space’ In Lagos

US tech giant, Google has launched it’s first ‘Developers Space’, a hub for African entrepreneurs, developers, and startups.

The Google Developers Space which was previously referred to as the Google Launchpad Space was launched on Tuesday in Lagos.

The hub is an enabling environment created to provide high quality infrastructures, mentorship and funds for African great digital talents, with the sole aim of having global tech successes from Africa.

Onajite Emerhor, head of operations for Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa, said the project plans to target over 10,000 developers and more to train.

“We plan to host over 200 events targeting 10,000+ individuals, developers, mentors, startups, small medium businesses, investors, and more to engage in the space to train, to collaborate, to share learning and to build great things,” she said during the launch.

She further added that the space is totally free as it is fully funded by Google in other to tackle the monetary problems faced by digital startups in Africa.

She said that Google is doing this to show Africa its seriousness in supporting digital talent.

“Google is fully funding this space, we understand that there are infrastructural challenges in Africa which is one part of why we decided to open the space in the first place to provide a free and accessible place where developers can come, build their amazing apps, where startups can come and network/work with each other,” she said.

“We fully fund that, we provide free internet. We do that as a way to show the community that we are really serious about supporting digital skills here.”

The development follows the commitment made by Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, in July 2017, to start the Launchpad Accelerator Africa program and launch a space to house these efforts in Nigeria.