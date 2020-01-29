=Fr. Mbaka Reveals Why Uzodinma Replaced Ihedioha As Imo Governor

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Fr Ejike Mbaka, says the immediate Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha was removed from office because he surrounded himself with saboteurs.

Concise News reports that the Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared Hope Uzodinma as the governor of the Southeast state a few weeks after Mbaka’s prophecy.

Speaking during one of his church programmes, the Catholic priest who received condemnations for his New Year prophecy said God took the glory from Ihedioha because of people who did not want him to work.

Mbaka added that he is not a politician as been claimed on social media and other media platforms.

The cleric said that he had always praised Ebonyi and Enugu governors who are PDP members because they are doing well.

He said: “God took the glory away from Ihedioha because he was surrounded by people who don’t want him to work.

“I have always praised Ebonyi and Enugu governors because they are doing well. They are both in PDP. I’m not a politician and my ministry is about the Holy Spirit in line with Catholic doctrines.”

Mbaka further said that Governor Uzodinma will transform Imo State in two years, adding that the Holy Spirit directed him to seek for Hope to announce to him that God wants to use him to rebuild the state.

”Gov Uzodinma will cover all that Ohakim, Okorocha and Ihedioha did in just two years and Imolites will be awed within two years of his administration.

”Those accusing me of being partisan are yet to understand how the Holy Spirit works.”