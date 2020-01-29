FG Shares 13,000 Cooking Gas Cylinders To Women In Nasarawa State

The Federal Government has started the distribution of 13,000 cooking gas cylinders to women in rural areas of Nasarawa State, Concise News reports.

Nigeria’s Women Affairs Minister Pauline Tallen flagged off the exercise in the Nasarawa State capital, Lafia recently and said it was the first phase of the National Cooking Gas Project and Tree Planting Initiative of the Federal Government.

According to Tallen, the move is to curtail hazardous emissions from the use of firewood, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the supply of cooking gas cylinders to 1,000 rural women in the 774 local government areas (LGAs) in Nigeria.

“The timing of the project is apt in view of the world’s attention towards reducing the effects of greenhouse emissions on earth,” she said.

She added: “This is also in line with Mr President’s pledge at the United Nations General Assembly session in 2019 to plant 25 million trees within one year.’’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said emission from cookstoves kills 4.3 million people yearly via air pollution and indoor smoke inhalation which causes respiratory diseases and death.