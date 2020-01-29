EPL: Man United Chief Executive Ed Woodward’s Home Attacked By Fans (Video)

Home of the Chief Executive of Manchester United, Ed Woodward was recently attacked by a group of fans appearing to throw flares over the gate of the Old Trafford supremo.

Concise News reports that the clip which is now widespread on social media featured the caption “Ed Woodward’s gonna die.”

Neither Woodward, his wife or their two young children were present at the abode during the time of the attack.

United’s hierarchy have come under increasing pressure following their disappointing season, with the club accumulating their worst points tally in the top-flight after 24 games in over 30 years.

United supporters are also planning a walkout during Saturday’s home game with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Watch the video below:

Club reacts to incident

A spokesman of the club said: “Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees.

“We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.

“Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution.

“Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another.

“There is simply no excuse for this.”