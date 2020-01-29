EFCC Investigates ‘Baba Ijebu’ For Alleged Tax Fraud

Popular Nigerian businessman Adebutu Kessington, also known as Baba Ijebu, is reportedly been investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged tax fraud and economic sabotage.

Concise News understands that the operatives of the EFCC have arrested and detained Segun Adebutu, one of his children who is one of the management officials of Premier Lotto, for questioning.

According to officials of the commission, the investigation is as a result of a petition submitted by Western Lotto, another betting company that is run by Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Recall that Kashamu defeated one of Adebutu’s son, Oladipupo Adebutu, in the court to emerge the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

EFCC sources told Premium Times that they have identified N5 billion revenue that should have been remitted to the federal government but was allegedly kept aside by the company.

The probe might be expanded to include other betting companies and investigate claims of sharp practices and how some firms allegedly withhold funds from winning customers. The EFCC has not filed any charges against Premier Lotto.