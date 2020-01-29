Award-winning singer Davido who has for some time been silent on political matters has described Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has the best governor in Nigeria.

It is not clear the criteria with which Davido used in making the declaration, but this platform reports that the singer said this in reaction to a photo of Makinde who graced an event on Tuesday.

The governor shared some photos he took at the valedictory court session for the eminent jurist, Hon Justice Eni Esan, Oyo State’s first female President of the Oyo State Customary Court of Appeal.

Davido stormed the comment section to declare Makinde the best governor, after which he took to his instastory to share a screenshot of the photo with the caption “The best governor”.

Recall that the DMW boss waded into politics when his uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke, contested for governorship position in Osun state in 2018.

During the election campaign, the ‘OBO’ crooner had accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plunging residents of Osun into hardships.