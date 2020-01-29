Home » Court Stops Oyo Council Chairmen From Forcefully Assuming Office

January 29, 2020
Federal High Court. File image

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has restrained the sacked council chairmen across the 33 Local Government (LG) and 35 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDA) from forcefully taking over the council Secretariats.

Concise News understands that the Oyo state government on Tuesday secured an injunction restraining the sacked local council bosses.

The Court presided over by Justice Moshud A.A Abbas granted the four reliefs sought by the lead counsel to the state government, Dr. Akin Onigbinde (SAN).

It was learned that the relief includes an interim injunction restraining the sacked chairmen from forcefully taking over the Local Government Councils or taking steps capable of causing a breach of peace in the State.

The interim orders of injunction, which were granted by the Oyo State High Court followed an ex-parte motion filed by the State Government.

Also restrained were the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Abubakar Adamu and the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Sina Olukolu and Oyo State APC chairman, Akin Oke.

The parties and their agents were restrained from taking any step that could tamper with the pending matters before the Court of Appeal.

According to the Court, the sacked chairmen, as well as the four other defendants, their officers, agents, privies or otherwise, were restrained from taking steps that would cause breach of peace by embarking on self-help to give effect to a letter dated 14th January, 2020 issued by the Attorney General of the Federation to the sacked chairmen and the Inspector General of Police pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

