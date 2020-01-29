Coronavirus: FG Closes Abuja Supermarket Selling Illegal Chinese Seafood

Popular Chinese Supermarket in Abuja has been shut down by the Federal Government as a precautionary measure to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Concise News reports that Panda supermarket was closed by operatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for importing seafood and other animals from China illegally.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the commission said it also discovered that the store had expired products on its shelves.

“FCCPC inspected Panda Supermarket; Jabi on credible reports that it discriminated and had a concealed area for Asian nationals. Allegation confirmed, seafood and animals imported illegally from China discovered,” it tweeted.

“Store closed in abundance of caution considering coronavirus. Products with expired and irregular shelf life were also discovered at Panda Supermarket, Jabi, Abuja yesterday.

“Regulatory activities to remove all offensive products from the Supermarket continues.”