Coronavirus: 'Don't Travel To China For Now', FG Urges Nigerians

The Nigerian government has enjoined citizens planning to visit China to suspend the plan until further notice in view of the outbreak of Coronavirus in the world’s most populous country.

Concise News reports that this is in view of the fast spreading coronavirus disease rocking China and Asia in general.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The maiden 2020 meeting of the council, which lasted for over nine hours, was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The health minister said that the travel advisory was part of resolutions reached at the cabinet meeting in view of the fast spreading Coronavirus rocking China and Asia and some parts of the world.

He said, “in view of the trending stories around the coronavirus, it has become necessary to issue a travel advisory to Nigerians.

“The first is that all Nigerians and all persons intending to travel to China should delay their travel plans until further notice, except if it is extremely essential for them to do that.

“Secondly, all persons arriving Nigeria from China or any country that has a major outbreak is advised if they have no symptoms at all, to self-isolate, meaning that they stay indoors in their homes for at least two weeks and if they develop any symptoms like cough, catarrh, sneezing, or breathing difficulties during this period to report to the nearest health facility.

“We are also advising airlines to report any case of a passenger falling sick on board.”

According to the minister, Nigerian health agencies are on red alert to screen passengers arriving from China.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who also addressed correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, said that the council approved the development of e-Ticketing software for the Nigerian Railway Corporation at the cost of N900 million.

He expressed the hope that the software, which would be financed through Public-Private – Partnership (PPP) would check the notorious ticket racketeering, particularly on the Abuja – Kaduna train service, when completed.