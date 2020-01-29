Buhari’s Promise To MTN Group Revealed

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has assured MTN Group of Nigeria’s willingness to providing an enabling environment for businesses to succeed.

President Buhari gave the assurance on Tuesday when he received the Chairman, MTN Group, Mcebisi Jonas, at State House, Abuja.

“I am pleased to hear of the progress you are making in Nigeria, especially in supporting our digital inclusion programme,” spokesman for Buhari, Femi Adesina, quoted the Nigerian leader as saying.

”Your proposed projects, such as the rural telephony project, will surely complement our economic diversification and financial inclusion programmes by connecting the producers based in rural areas to consumers located in our major towns and cities.”

He said the Nigerian government was looking at ways to increase the level of security across critical national infrastructure.

Buhari also said that his administration would guarantee seamless service delivery and also facilitate investments across Africa’s most populous country.

“Our hope is for operators like MTN to continue to focus on delivering quality service at reasonable prices. If we put our minds together, such win-win positions are achievable,” he added.

The MTN Group Chairman said he was visiting along with top executives of the telecoms company to show appreciation to president Buhari.

Jonas said that “most of the issues we raised during your visit to South Africa have been addressed, and there is progress on the remaining ones.”

According to him, the Group has utmost commitment to investing in Nigeria, and would commit 1.6 billion dollars from its operations in the country to strengthen its network and systems.

“We are fully aligned with the strategic agenda of the government, and are committed to strengthening the digital economy of the country,” he said.