Home » Australian Open: Halep Reaches Semi-Finals After Easy Win

Australian Open: Halep Reaches Semi-Finals After Easy Win

By - 48 minutes ago on January 29, 2020
Australian Open: Halep Reaches Semi-Final After Easy Win

Top seed Simona Halep overcomes Anett Kontaveit to reach Australian Open semis (file image courtesy: Reuters)

Simona Halep progressed to the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday after powering past Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit.

The Romanian dispatched Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 in 53 minutes to book aplace in the last four where she would meet either former world number one Garbine Muguruza or Russian 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

“I felt great today on court. I was feeling my game, I felt strong on my legs,” the fourth-seeded Halep said.

“I know how to play against her so I was just focused on every point I played.”

28-year-old Halep took charge of the match from the outset as she broke the 24-year-old in the third game of the first set, then again in the fifth game.

On Thursday, in the other semi-final, top seed Ashleigh Barty faces American 14th seed Sofia Kenin.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.