Australian Open: Halep Reaches Semi-Finals After Easy Win

Simona Halep progressed to the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday after powering past Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit.

The Romanian dispatched Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 in 53 minutes to book aplace in the last four where she would meet either former world number one Garbine Muguruza or Russian 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

“I felt great today on court. I was feeling my game, I felt strong on my legs,” the fourth-seeded Halep said.

“I know how to play against her so I was just focused on every point I played.”

28-year-old Halep took charge of the match from the outset as she broke the 24-year-old in the third game of the first set, then again in the fifth game.

On Thursday, in the other semi-final, top seed Ashleigh Barty faces American 14th seed Sofia Kenin.