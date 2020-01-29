Aston Villa vs Leicester City: Revitalised Iheanacho Sends Internet Agog

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on the scoresheet as his club, Leicester City bowed 2-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Football League Cup (Carabao Cup) Semi-Final second leg on Tuesday night.

This writer observed that despite his side’s loss, the 23-year-old received praises from football fans.

The first leg had ended 1-1, but Egypt international, Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan pounced in with the winner in added time to deal a cruel blow to Iheanacho and teammates.

Former Manchester City man, Iheanacho’s goal on Tuesday was his eight in 12 appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ wards.

He was overlooked by Rodgers at the early stage of the season, but he is one of the Northern Irish trainer’s top choice at the moment.

See some reactions below:

We should buy Iheanacho if Leicester don’t get CL football & maybe just buy him anyway. Get him banging them in for us. He never gets proper runs in their squad.

We’re staying up and were gonna win the League Cup. #avfc — Adamsky🦁 (@iamadamsky) January 28, 2020

Credit to Iheanacho again. He knows exactly where he should be when the balls crossed in. Scored so many from inside the six yard box. A clinical striker who’s finally giving Vardy some high quality competition👏🏻. #lcfc https://t.co/H3McltCLtc — Jack Johnson (@JackJ_2000) January 28, 2020

Since iheanacho scored against Everton i have noticed the change he has made as a footballer, forget the goals iheanacho now has improved crazy movements, runs, dribbles, positioning , passes and confidence. I hope this changes are permanent, man has potential to be world class — AMOTEKUN THE PEN 📝📝📝🌍🌍🌍 (@Samcleave_Ng) January 28, 2020

Brilliant to see Kelechi Iheanacho looking like the talented player he was at Man City again. Completely rediscovered his confidence. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) January 28, 2020

Iheanacho is low key becoming a big game player and cult hero for the foxes this season… Omo Naija 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/uaSQnCe4cB — phemmy (@PhemmyTosin) January 28, 2020

Kelechi iheanacho has scored again, our very own Naija to the world 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lVsJdayf1a — Mizta_Tcharls (@Itz_Tcharls) January 28, 2020