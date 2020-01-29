Home » Aston Villa vs Leicester City: Revitalised Iheanacho Sends Internet Agog

Aston Villa vs Leicester City: Revitalised Iheanacho Sends Internet Agog

By - 33 minutes ago on January 29, 2020
iheanacho-goal

Iheanacho celebrating a goal vs Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday, January 25th, 2020. Photo: Twitter@67Kelechi

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on the scoresheet as his club, Leicester City bowed 2-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Football League Cup (Carabao Cup) Semi-Final second leg on Tuesday night.

This writer observed that despite his side’s loss, the 23-year-old received praises from football fans.

The first leg had ended 1-1, but Egypt international, Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan pounced in with the winner in added time to deal a cruel blow to Iheanacho and teammates.

Former Manchester City man, Iheanacho’s goal on Tuesday was his eight in 12 appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ wards.

He was overlooked by Rodgers at the early stage of the season, but he is one of the Northern Irish trainer’s top choice at the moment.

See some reactions below:

