‘Apply For N-Power’, Compatriot Tells Omoyele Sowore

A Nigerian, Raheem Opeyemi has ‘challenged’ human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore to apply for the Federal Government’s famed N-Power scheme, Concise News reports.

Opeyemi made this call on Wednesday while reacting to news of Sowore offering himself to teach at a public school in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

You may find this funny or even curious, today I set out to look for a public school where I could teach “Government” or Geography while sitting idle in Abuja so we set out to a public school but by the time we arrived there the Principal had disappeared on us. pic.twitter.com/g2U6t1kxj3 — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) January 27, 2020

Sowore had in a Twitter post on Monday revealed that the Principal of the school he set out to teach “Government” or Geography “disappeared”.

Opeyemi, while reacting to the weird development wrote on his handle: “Let him apply for @npower_ng.”

This online news medium understands that a new portal for application for the popular scheme has not been opened.

Introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the N-Power scheme, is a graduate and non-graduate job enhancement scheme.

The objective, according to the apex government is to enable the youths acquire the requisite skills, knowledge and experience for entrepreneurship and self sufficiency at the culmination of their tenure on the programme.

The N-Power beneficiaries are then provided with N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dolars) monthly stipend and devices to aid their learning and skills development.