‘Apply For N-Power’, Compatriot Tells Omoyele Sowore

By - 49 minutes ago on January 29, 2020
Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, during his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday (30/9/19). (image courtesy: Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN)

A Nigerian, Raheem Opeyemi has ‘challenged’ human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore to apply for the Federal Government’s famed N-Power scheme, Concise News reports.

Opeyemi made this call on Wednesday while reacting to news of Sowore offering himself to teach at a public school in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Sowore had in a Twitter post on Monday revealed that the Principal of the school he set out to teach “Government” or Geography “disappeared”.

Opeyemi, while reacting to the weird development wrote on his handle: “Let him apply for @npower_ng.”

This online news medium understands that a new portal for application for the popular scheme has not been opened.

Introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the N-Power scheme, is a graduate and non-graduate job enhancement scheme.

The objective, according to the apex government is to enable the youths acquire the requisite skills, knowledge and experience for entrepreneurship and self sufficiency at the culmination of their tenure on the programme.

The N-Power beneficiaries are then provided with N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dolars) monthly stipend and devices to aid their learning and skills development.

