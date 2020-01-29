Amotekun: We’ve Finally Defeated You, Afenifere Mocks FG

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has claimed the South-West has defeated the Federal Government over the Operation Amotekun.

Concise News reports that the launch of the Amotekun to tackle security challenges in Yorubaland has generated controversies with the Federal Government banning it, also.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, said the South-West has the right to float a security body.

“It is a battle won against the imperial Federal Government by the strong will of the west and its freedom-loving friends across Nigeria,” he said.

“The meeting rejected any attempt to subsume Amotekun under the community policing scheme of the Federal Government which is just being informants to the police.

“Amotekun should be independent in carrying out the task of providing security for residents of the South West with defined operational cooperation with the police, but not its subordinate.

“Amotekun has now come to stay and there must be no let or hindrance in the pursuit of a federal Nigeria so we can revert to the multi-level policing status of Nigeria of the past.

He added that “only carpenters posing as lawyers would ever say that security is on any exclusive list as there is no law that stops individuals from securing their premises, talk less of state actors.

“Yoruba are a homogenous group, once under a region which Nigeria broke into states. The meeting affirmed that Yoruba would find it hard to oppose Amotekun in any other part of Nigeria as Hisbah, Boko Haram and Miyetti Allah are tormenting the country.”

Similarly, the Afenifere express dissatisfaction over the investigation into the death of Olufunke Olakunri, the daughter of its chieftain Reuben Fasoranti, who was killed in July 2020 by gunmen along the Ore/Lagos Expressway.

“We are left with no option at this stage than to conclude that she was a victim of political assassination necessitating state cover-up,” the group said. “We challenge the police to do their job on this matter in spite of our disappointment with them.

“We also invoke her spirit to remain restless until the killers and masterminds of her death are exposed and brought before the Temple of Justice.”