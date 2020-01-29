Actor Ernest Asuzu Explains Why He Went Shirtless To Solicit Funds

Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu who was spotted on Lagos road, begging for money has said he did that so as to get help from his colleagues in the industry.

Concise News reports that days ago, a video of Asuzu who has been down with stroke surfaced in the social media community, where he was seen in Isolo area of Lagos, begging for money.

Many had questioned the actor on what he did with what earned from acting, while others blasted his colleagues for not supporting.

But in a new video, Asuzu said removing his shirt was intentional, on the grounds that it’ll hasten help from Nollywood practitioners,.

He also sought help from well-meaning Nigerians, so as to foot medical bills on the illness which he has battled for almost six years.

Jealous Man Inflicted Me With Stroke Asuzu Reveals

About three years ago, Asuzu who was absent from the film industry due to his illness, recounted his experience as a stroke patient.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, he said that there were too many diabolic practices in the movie industry.

According to him, the film industry is in dire need of someone who would impact the fear of God in its members and he is set to be the change.

“The thing that happened to me wasn’t my making; a man got jealous of my rising profile and inflicted me with stroke. I don’t want to emphasise on that. Let God judge the man. I’m glad because I’m not dead yet, when you are dead, that’s when you are gone. Now that I’m alive and back on my feet, it’s the Lord’s doing. I am alive by the intervention of God so I want everyone to know that I’ve given my life to God and my movie life is running and thriving.”